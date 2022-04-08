Deputy treated for potential fentanyl exposure in Grundy County

GRUETLI-LAAGER, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, the Grundy County Sheriff's Department said one of its own was treated for a possible fentanyl exposure while working an emergency call.

The incident happened in the overnight hours Thursday, when deputies responded to an overdose in Gruetli-Laager. The sheriff said deputies deployed Narcan on a person before being transported to the ER.

GSCD officials said one of the deputies on the call experienced symptoms of possible exposure.

"The deputy realized what was happening and was near the EMS station," Sheriff Clint Shrum wrote on social media. "He self-deployed Narcan and was treated by EMS. The subject that overdosed confirmed the substance was fentanyl. “We have experienced a significant increase in overdoses over the past 10 days. This incident shows just how dangerous these calls can be to law enforcement. Our deputy was aware of what was happening and done exactly as he was trained."

Shrum said the deputy was doing well as of Friday morning.