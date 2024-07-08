Dermatologists face impact of online trends as anti-sunscreen movements trend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new concern from dermatologists about an anti-sunscreen movement online, specifically TikTok. That harmful trend is giving insight into how some young people view sunscreen.

A study by the Orlando Health Cancer Institute recently found that 1 in 7 adults under the age of 35 say daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure. That comes as skin cancer is the most common cancer nationwide.

About 6.1 million adults are treated each year for basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas according to the CDC.

While there's no evidence that sunscreens are unsafe, the FDA is investigating potential concerns. It's called for more data on 12 ingredients often found in U.S. sunscreen.

After conducting its own study into how certain ingredients are absorbed into the bloodstream, the FDA has called for more research into potential health effects on the body.

But dermatologists agree, no sunscreen will still be more harmful.

"I have a couple of patients that are like that," said president of Image Dermatology Dr. Jeanine Downie. "They only want the natural things, but I tell them all the time, sitting in traffic here in the tristate area, the level of pollutants in the air on a daily, weekly and monthly basis is significantly more toxic than any chemical they're going to rub into their skin with sunblock."