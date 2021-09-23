Design plan for Second Avenue buildings to be unveiled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been nine months since the Christmas morning bombing on Second Avenue.

The hardest hit area remains closed off in need of extensive reconstruction, but new plans are finally being unveiled hoping to keep the history of the street alive.

The new vision focuses on honoring the 140-year history and blending the new construction in with what remains.

Thursday at 4 p.m., the design plan will be presented to Metro Planning Commission and Metro Historic Zoning Commission by the Callen family, which owns four of the hardest hit buildings.

With the help of several organizations this summer, bricks, cast iron columns and other historical materials were saved from the site.

The family said their intention is to reuse as much of the materials as possible and to replace the currently unsafe structures with ones that blend in seamlessly.

The goal is to match the original look as best they can.

The new plan was created after a number of discussions with neighbors on Second Avenue, city leaders and people who care deeply about Nashville’s historic buildings.