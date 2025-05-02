Desiree Strydom offers a safe haven to a stranded traveler in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The hospitality business continues to grow in Nashville, especially with how quickly our city has become a tourist destination.

With that, those in the business are stepping up to provide the best experience — even if it brings the unexpected scenario where employees have to jump into action.

“Being at an airport property, you really just never know from one day to the next what’s gonna walk in your front door," said Desiree Strydom, the Director of Rooms for Hilton BNA.

Strydom has worked in the hospitality business for 30 plus years. She has seen a lot, but last August was something different.

“She proceeded to give me all her paperwork that she had in her hand," she said, reminiscing on that day.

Strydom was helping at the front desk when an older woman needed her help. A devoted Elvis fan headed for Graceland, the 80-year-old's trip never happened.

“She said that she needed to have a medical procedure done and needed to get back to New Zealand," Strydom recalled.

This woman from New Zealand was alone and nearly 8,000 miles from home. She didn't know how to coordinate her way back home, but was able to get help thanks to Strydom and her team. The hotel took care of the accommodations for her, made sure she had meals and wellness checks. They also got her booked on a flight home.

“She felt like my grandmother, I would have done the same for her," Strydom said.

Imagine being in an unfamiliar country — by yourself. You've just been released from the hospital but need to get back home. It's people like Strydom who remind us about true hospitality and lending a helping hand.

“Nashville’s definitely a welcoming city," she said. "It’s certainly here to take care of its travelers and to make sure that they have a great experience.”

Strydom exemplifies that, and it's why she's a Music City Hitmaker!

