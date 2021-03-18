Despite lower turnout, local bars feel lucky this St. Patrick's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This St. Patrick's Day, Boston Commons in East Nashville looks much different than it did last year. It's a welcomed sight for owner Matthew Charette.

"You know I'm stressed about being open and trying to be on open on what is usually a big business day with these storms rolling because of what happened last year," said Charette.

The restaurant and bar spent last St. Patrick's day cleaning up tornado damage. Now, it's finally back open.

"We have a little Irish background in us, and of course we have our shamrocks in our logo so you gotta be open for St. Patrick's Day," said Charette.

Although customer turnout is slower than most years, they're still showing up for their pint of Guinness. "I think people were really ready to see us back open and, like I said, we've been really ready to be back open as well," he said.

Across town, bar-goers celebrated at Nashville Underground. "People just want to go out and have fun. They're tired of being stuck at home and kept up," said Operating Partner, Joshua Pemberton.

He said last weekend is when the bar got very lucky. "This last weekend was phenomenal, I mean it was great. We still need our hours, we still need our capacity, but it's clear that the demand is back and people want to go out and enjoy themselves."

After a year of virtual gatherings, bar owners say they're just happy to play host for a real gathering, and a pint or two.

"It's about people collaborating together and community and that's what this day represents and we're grateful to be a part of it," said Charette.