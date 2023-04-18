Despite tension, Tennessee House approves bill to take part in Nashville Sports Authority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions seethed as the Tennessee House of Representatives decided to vote on party lines to take part in the Metro Nashville Sports Authority.

Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, said this was born of the Metro Nashville Sports Authority's initiative ask for $500 million in state bonds to build a new Tennessee Titans stadium.

But that takes out of context the order of events in early 2022. Williams ignored the fact repeatedly in his explanation to members — many who asked about that order of events — that Gov. Bill Lee is the one who came to the legislature to ask for it in his 2022-2023 budget. He told the public in March of last year at an event at the GM plant in Spring Hill.

The city still hasn't accepted the $500 million that is being haggled over for the issuance of this sports authority bill, and Lee is the one who created and negotiated the $500 million figure. In the legislature last year, the House voted 71-19-3 for the package. In the Senate to reintroduce the bill into the full budget, lawmakers voted 18-12. Those votes came after many members squabbled back and forth over funding the efforts for the Titans at all.

"As to who was there or not there, Metro is issuing their own bonds, and they said they didn't have the capability to do it themselves," Williams said. "We were told that if we didn't do this that this entity would be gone."

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, said that was wrong.

"A billionaire came and asked," Clemmons said. "The governor willingly rolled over. Another member sponsored a bill to allow it, who isn't from Davidson County. And that's your ground for taking over the sports authority? We don't want y'all running in and trying to run our city. This isn't your first occasion. We wouldn't have the Titans stadium if Metro didn't raise the water rates and foot the bill."

The legislature received no indication Metro wanted them to have a say on its sports authority, which usually takes place on the local government committee.

If the bill becomes law, seven members who have the longest term left on their appointment will remain. The other six members will not remain. Those new persons in the terms of the bill would be two from the governor, two from the lieutenant governor and two from the House speaker. These changes won't go into effect until 2024. Those six members don't have to be from Davidson County. The other seven members are appointed by the Nashville mayor.

"This state had to approve it before it existed. Before last year, it had never requested half a million in bond revenues. But it had requested on four other instances for sales tax schemes," Williams said.

Nashville Democrats said they had heard enough, particularly after the legislature passed a bill to shrink Metro Council by half.

"We haven't needed the state to sit on our board for the soccer stadium, the Titans stadium, for the arena where our Predators play, for all the many sports we enjoy in this city," Rep. Bill Beck, D-Nashville said. "They have been born on the backs of Metro taxpayers. But what you're saying for all the city has born and continues to, we are still paying those bonds, yet we don't get the choice of controlling the board that authorizes and issues those bonds. If you want a couple of seats. But six seats on the board? That's just wrong. I wouldn't do it to your city, and I don't appreciate you doing it to my city."

Other lawmakers argued the playing field isn't the same for other cities, who have accepted state taxpayer financing for their own stadium projects for the NBA and minor leauge MLB teams.

"I don't remember a takeover of their sports authority in Memphis, Knoxville and Jackson," Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville said. "I think you're signaling at one county again. I don't remember that happening with the others. A lobbyist for a sports team came in here, and they fell over themselves to be a part of it. I have seen people who hated Nashville so much, yet they are out there hugging the coach. It's the funniest thing I have ever seen. You're going to stand up there and say Nashville owes us something. Nashville is pulling their weight. We are bringing the money into this state, and we are paying our way. We don't need you to mess up our stuff. We may not want the Taliban coming, but we are welcoming people."

House Speaker Cameron Sexton cut off Mitchell's microphone after five minutes of his discussion, an agreed-upon rule for House debate this year.

The bill passed 74-23.