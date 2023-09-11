Detective speaks out asking for witnesses to Mya Fuller murder

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three accused killers are behind bars, but the Mya Fuller murder case remains open.

Just one day before a key court hearing for the suspects in Wilson County, the lead detective is speaking out.

He says there are likely witnesses who need to come forward with what they saw the night the 22-year-old disappeared.

Police believe Mya Fuller was seen alive at the Island Vibe bar on Antioch Pike.

It was a Saturday night and busy and they are certain others had to see what happened to her.

"I certainly think there are people out there who have additional information and encourage those people to come forward," said Wilson County sheriff's homicide detective, Walker Woods.

He has worked the Fuller case since the 22-year-old disappeared early on the morning of July 30th last year.

Her body was found six days later dumped in a wooded field off Trammel Lane in Rural Wilson County.

It took nearly a year of chasing leads and collecting evidence to catch the suspected killers.

"It's the largest case file I've ever handled. Several binders — terrabites — quite a bit of discovery," said Woods.

Three people are charged: 21-year-old Tiayana Tipton, her brother, 20-year-old Ty'Shawne Bowels and 20-year-old La'Myra Pipkins. All are from Nashville.

Indications are that tracing security video helped link the three to Mya.

"Observing the victims movements and timeline to see people with opportunity to commit the crime," said Woods.

But the how and why it all happened remains very much a mystery.

Detectives had not said how Mya was killed or if she was robbed.

But they believe someone out there can help.

"We know for certain she was at the island Vibes Bar that night — a large crowd, and people who observed what took place that night."

Detectives believe it's possible Mya met her killers here at this location and she did not know them before that evening.

The three suspects will be in court tomorrow for a status hearing.

They all remain locked up and held without bond.

The District Attorney has not decided yet if he'll seek the death penalty.