Detectives are investigating after child fell out of an apartment window in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Police received a call about a child who fell multiple stories out of an apartment window Tuesday evening. It took place at the 5 Oaks apartments near Lebanon Road.
The child had life threatening injuries, and was transported by helicopter to a Nashville-area hospital for help. This shut down Lebanon Road for around 25 minutes so the helicopter could properly land.
We do not yet know the condition of the child; wil update the story as soon as we have more information.
