Watch Now
News

Actions

Detectives are investigating after child fell out of an apartment window in Lebanon

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon Police received a call about a child who fell multiple stories out of an apartment window Tuesday evening. It took place at the 5 Oaks apartments near Lebanon Road.

The child had life threatening injuries, and was transported by helicopter to a Nashville-area hospital for help. This shut down Lebanon Road for around 25 minutes so the helicopter could properly land.

We do not yet know the condition of the child; wil update the story as soon as we have more information.

Road trip to see some of our neighbors' very best Halloween decorations

We're just days away from Halloween. This year, Americans are expected to spend around 12 billion dollars on candy, costumes and decorations. Over the last few years, it seems many more people are going all out on decorating their homes. Forrest Sanders had the chance to visit several mid-state communities to check out some of those Halloween decorations.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community