Detectives are investigating deadly shooting on Glastonbury Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating Saturday's 10:45 a.m. shooting of Mario Armondo Ramos in a parking lot at the Biltmore Apartments, 830 Glastonbury Road.

Officers located Ramos deceased, lying on the ground outside his black Nissan Titan pickup truck. Detectives learned that the pickup truck had been used in a robbery at La Mexicana Mercado, 989 Murfreesboro Pike, earlier Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Ramos did not match the description of either suspect. They are described as a woman, possibly Hispanic, and a black man.

According to the victim’s wife, Ramos left their LaVergne, Tennessee, home Saturday around 9 a.m. in a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze bearing Tennessee plate 8R2-5EO. The Cruze has not been recovered.

Detectives are investigating the connection between Ramos and the robbery suspects and how they came to be in possession of his pickup truck. They may be driving the Chevrolet Cruze. The Nissan pickup truck has been taken to the MNPD crime laboratory.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting, or the Chevrolet Cruze, or who recognizes the robbery suspects from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

