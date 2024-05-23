Watch Now
Detectives looking for suspect in shooting of 18-year-old in Antioch

WTVF
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 17:52:49-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives are looking into the deadly shooting of a teenager behind a church in Antioch.

Detectives said that Rickey Hale, 18, was shot in the general area of Lakeshore Christian Church on Bell Forge Lane off Bell Road.

At this point, police said he was shot late Wednesday night and collapsed behind the church.

He was found at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the investigation remains active.


