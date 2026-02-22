Detectives pursue leads in apparent Hwy 70 targeted shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide detectives are pursuing leads after an apparent targeted shooting Saturday evening left an 18-year-old man dead at an apartment complex on Highway 70 South.

Police said officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to 6934 Highway 70 South, where they found the victim lying on the ground in front of a vacant apartment that was under renovation. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Efforts are underway to notify the man’s next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.