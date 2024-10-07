Detectives work to identify man recovered from the Cumberland River on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was found in the Cumberland River on Sunday and detectives are working to identify him.
The man found dead was discovered by a father and son fishing near the Whites Creek area of the Cumberland River off County Hospital Road.
He's described as a Black man in his 30s to 40s. Officials say there are no obvious signs of trauma.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
