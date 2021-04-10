Detectives work to identify those involved in a drive-by shooting of a 67-year-old man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — East Nashville Precinct detectives have asked for the public's help in their effort to identify the people responsible for a drive-by shooting of a 67-year-old man on Sylvan Street on March 4.

Surveillance photos show that those responsible were in a late-90s/early-2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say the driver of the SUV followed the victim's car from Shelby Avenue until he parked on Sylvan Street. As Jeep drove by, multiple shots were fired towards the victim's car where it was struck 9 times. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the Jeep from the attached photos or has any additional information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.