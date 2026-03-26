Donation drive created for BNA officer and his family after devastating fire

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A devastating house fire impacted the lives of a Nashville International Airport Police Officer and his family on Thursday.

According to police, he, his wife and his K9 partner made it out safely, but the home was a total loss.

“This morning, we stood alongside our partners at Airport Police to support one of their own during an incredibly difficult time,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief Tyler Chandler. “This officer has dedicated years of service to protecting others, and today, our community is coming together to support him and his family. The Mt. Juliet Police Foundation is proud to step in and help a member of our community begin the process of rebuilding. We are grateful everyone made it out safely, and we are so thankful to have a strong community that steps in when needed. Nashville Airport, especially their K9 teams, have always answered our call for help for their K9 assistance.”

The Mt. Juliet Police Foundation, along with the Airport Police leadership, is now organizing a donation drive to him and his family. One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to the family.

You can donate here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.