Developer proposes revamp of CoolSprings Galleria that would bring hotel, apartment and new retail

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A developer is proposing a huge revamp of the CoolSprings Galleria.

They would like to add a hotel, apartment and new retail and restaurants around the mall that's already there.

CBL Properties is the company that developed and owns the mall. The Nashville Business Journal reports the company says the proposed updates are meant to compliment and modernize what it calls a very healthy campus.

CoolSprings Galleria was opened in 1991 and is Tennessee largest mall. Residents who live near the mall were invited to a neighborhood meeting last week to discuss the proposal.

The plan includes 76,700 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 600 apartment units across two buildings and a 120-room hotel to be built in the parking lots on the west side of the Galleria between the mall and Mallory Lane.

Before moving forward the project will have to submit a formal application to be reviewed by the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission and the Board of Mayor and Alderman.

The public will be notified about those meetings and people can give their input during hearing sessions.