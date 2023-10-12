Developers working to transform Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Dickerson Pike will soon get a major makeover with two developers working together to transform more than 11 acres along the road.

It will include a luxury apartment building, a park, dining, and retail space, and it will all be called, "the Pike."

Aria Development, a company based out of New York, and local developers Wedgewood Avenuehave been working together, buying up 13 parcels of land located around 1411 Dickerson Pike, which is only about a mile away from the proposed Oracle Headquarters according to Aria's website.

Wedgewood Avenue said on its website there will be 575 residential units and about 15 thousand square feet of retail space.

The Nashville Business Journal reports that along with the apartment complex, there will be townhomes, two duplex or triplex units, and a parking garage.

The development will be anchored by a central park. It will also have a "living street," which uses traffic calming techniques and low-speed limits to make it safe for pedestrians and cyclists to share the road. There will be indoor and outdoor dining, a resort-style pool, and other amenities.

Nashville-based architectural firm — Smith Gee Studio — is leading the design of the development.

Multiple permits have been issued for the project already, and construction is expected to start early next year.