Devin Bond: Missing For One Year

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Murfreesboro mother has gone 365 days without hearing the sound of her son's voice.
Devin Bond left home in the overnight hours of March 31, 2017. His mother, Heather Simmers, wants Devin to know she just wants him to come home, adding she prays for his safety and his return home daily.
She said the last year has been a struggle not knowing where her son is.
“He could be around here somewhere,” Simmers said. “He could be in a different state. I wish I knew that answer.”
Devin's phone last pinged in the Tiger Hill area of Murfreesboro before it was turned off. Simmers said the area of Barfield Crescent Park was his last known location.
Anyone who has seen Devin or may know about his whereabouts has been urged to call 615-904-3056. There is a $5,000 reward for information that helps bring him home.