Watch Now
News

Actions

DHS investigation underway on Hobson Pike in Antioch

There's a large law enforcement investigation happening Wednesday morning on Hobson Pike near Hamilton Church Road.
Posted

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a large law enforcement investigation happening Wednesday morning on Hobson Pike near Hamilton Church Road.

At this time we are aware that it's a Homeland Security investigation, but we're still working to learn what exactly authorities are looking for there.

This is an active breaking news situation, we will update with details as we learn them.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

World War II veteran Jimmy Wren celebrates his 101st birthday by looking back

We all know Dolly Parton as a Tennessee treasure, I believe Mr. Jimmy Wren might join her. In honoring his 101st birthday, we got to know this WWII veteran and Orlinda native. His stories are captivating, and he'll leave you in stitches. Enjoy this story from Chris Davis and photojournalist, Catherine Steward.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community