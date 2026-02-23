DHS reverse pause on TSA PreCheck as winter storms cause flight cancellations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are new concerns for flyers. The ongoing partial government shutdown and a massive winter storm have hit at the same time, causing chaos across the country and even prompting a last-minute reversal from the White House.

If you have a flight soon, you’ll want to check your status often, because things are changing by the minute, depending on your destination.

The two programs that allow expedited clearance processes for pre-vetted domestic and international travelers were suspended Sunday morning, but hours later TSA reversed course. A spokesperson confirmed pre-check is still operational.

The chaos comes as extreme winter weather is already battering the country. More than 2,900 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. as of Sunday morning. Only about 5 flights appear to be canceled at BNA as of Monday morning.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for millions across the northeast.

An estimated 63,000 TSA agents have continued working through all of this without pay. As of now, TSA pre-check lanes are open, but TSA says staffing changes will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. As for Global Entry, DHS confirms the program will remain closed until the shutdown ends.

