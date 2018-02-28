Dick's Gun Sale Changes Elicit Strong Reactions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dick's Sporting Goods has announced several changes to how the national retailer will sell guns. The company's decision early Wednesday morning to stop selling assault-style rifles, to ban sales to anyone under 21 years of age, and to end sales of high capacity magazines elicited strong reactions from both sides of the gun control debate.
"We're seeing corporate leadership on this issue is stronger than legislative leadership," said Beth Joslin Roth with the Safe Tennessee Project. "A lot of people are upset, a lot of people are fed up, and I think a lot of people are inspired by what we're seeing from young people."
Others said the announcement was a ploy for positive press.
"It's a knee-jerk reaction to say, 'Hey, look at us,'" said Buford Tune, who owns the Academy of Personal Protection and Safety. "That's all it amounts to."
The changes come after Dick's discovered Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz purchased a gun there, though it was not the gun used in his deadly rampage.
Dick's acknowledged the changes may not prevent future tragedies, but in a statement the company said if the steps they've taken can save even one life, it's worth it.
