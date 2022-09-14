Dickson authorities investigating body found in City Lake

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dickson Police Department officers are investigating the finding of a dead body Wednesday morning in City Lake.

DPD Assistant Chief Seth Lyles said a visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing what appeared to be a body not far from the fishing pier in the lake.

After the report, the Dickson Fire Department water rescue team retrieved the body, which is identified as a white male.

Lyles said the body will go to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to try to determine a positive identity and potential cause of death.

Investigators remained on the scene until midday, searching the lake banks for any evidence connected to the body or how it came to be in the lake.