Dickson Co. students to go virtual to prevent fuel shortage for emergency services

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dickson County students will be learning remotely Friday, May 14, and Monday, May 17, in an effort to prevent a fuel disruption in the county.

In a press release, Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial and Dickson Co. Director of Schools Danny Weeks, Ed.D. said the county government and the school system is "partnering together due to the ongoing fuel shortage."

Officials say the school system has enough fuel for the rest of the school year and the county has the storage capacity to reserve fuel needed for Emergency Service vehicles. The two partnered "out of an abundance of caution...so that our community does not see a disruption of emergency and safety services."

Teachers will have assignments loaded through Google Classroom. Day cares will be open at WBES from 6 - 6. Whole Child Academy will be open. At this point in time, we anticipate returning to normal schedule on Tuesday.