Dickson County deputies honor fourth grader for saving teacher

Dickson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:29 PM, May 25, 2022
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputies honored a fourth-grade girl this week after she saved her teacher from choking.

Sheriff Tim Eads honored Priya Smith for her actions at a field day event at White Bluff Elementary School.

Officials said Smith noticed her teacher choking and grabbed his lanyard to gain access to the school to get help.

"Because of Priya’s quick thinking, Mr.Buttrey received the help he needed and was able to be here today to recognize her actions," DCSO officials said.

