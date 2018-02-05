Dickson County Deputy Suspended After Arrest

DICKSON, Tenn. - Officials with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy was suspended without pay following his arrest in Cheatham County.

Authorities said Deputy Brent Douglas Allen was arrested early Saturday morning. Reports stated he was charged with DUI and evading arrest.

Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe issued the following statement:

"Deputy Allen has been placed on suspension without pay pending the review of the information surrounding his arrest."

Allen became employed with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office on January 31, 2013. He was assigned to patrol on July 23, 2017.

The investigation remained ongoing.