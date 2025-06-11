Dickson County man looks to achieve lifetime dream

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "You dream of playing in the U.S. Open when you are 5, 6 years old, you know," said Cameron Tankersley.

Three weeks ago, Dickson County's Cameron Tankersley competed for 1 of 7 spots in this year's U.S. Open.

After shooting 68/66, he knew he was in contention.

"Just kind of sitting there the whole time. It was very nerve-racking watching everybody finish, especially notable players like Sergio Garcia and people that have done a lot and won majors," reflects Tankersley.

The 21-year-old qualified and will play in the 125th U.S. Open.

"It didn't really set in until like a day later, and I woke up and I was like 'Wow, I'm really playing in the U.S. Open.' I mean, dream come true honestly. That's what I practice for every day," said Tankersley.

Four years ago, as a 17-year-old, Cameron qualified for the Simmons Bank Open. Competing against Korn Ferry pros, he made the cut and now he hopes to take that experience with him to Oakmont.

"Just to know not to tire myself out. I'm not trying to get there and play 18 holes every single day. You know, I'm trying to pace myself, know that I'm making it to Sunday, you know," comments Tankersley.

Playing with the big boys will help him gain more knowledge, and he hopes to achieve one thing.

"Obviously, low am (amateur). That is my main goal. Just having that experience, it's already a success making it into the U.S. Open as an amateur, and so I know if I play well, I'll have a chance at low am and who knows after that," said Tankersley.

And he feels like his game is in the right spot.

"I'm hitting the ball really well, and I'm confident in myself deep inside." Tankerley comments.

