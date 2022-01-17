Dickson County roads 'passable', but officials still urge caution following winter weather

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A blanket of snow covered most of Dickson County, making it the perfect day for those young and young at heart.

"I was anticipating waking up to a lot more white but it did come later," said White Bluff resident Elizabeth Ferrell. She and her husband played it safe, spending the snow day at home.

"We didn't have this growing up in Tennessee so its funny now that we're getting it as often as we are," said Ferrell.

But for those who had to venture out, the Dickson County Highway Department was hard at work. Residents in Dickson County saw about 4.5 inches of snow.

"We just try to split our crews up. We've got three trucks with salt-spreaders on them- we send one to the south side of the county, one to the east side of Highway 48, and the other to the west side of Highway 48," said the county's Assistant Road Superintendent, Jackie Hodges.

A total of six crews hit roads all over the county. "Three graders, three pickups," said Hodges. "The pickups were spreading salt and pushing snow, and then the graders were pushing snow."

But with the potential for refreezing overnight, morning commuters will still want to take care. "Just be careful and pay attention," said Hodges. "Black ice you can't see it until it's too late."