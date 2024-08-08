Watch Now
Dickson County Sheriff's deputies searching for escaped inmate last seen Wednesday

SLAYDEN, Tenn. (WTVF — Authorities in Dickson County are searching for an inmate after he escaped from his road work crew in the Slayden/Vanleer area on Wednesday.

Authorities said Eric Robinson is about 6'0" tall with with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Robinson was locked up for non-violent charges.

Until he is found, police are asking neighbors to keep their doors locked and stay inside.

