Dickson County Sheriff's deputies searching for escaped inmate last seen Wednesday

SLAYDEN, Tenn. (WTVF — Authorities in Dickson County are searching for an inmate after he escaped from his road work crew in the Slayden/Vanleer area on Wednesday.
Authorities said Eric Robinson is about 6'0" tall with with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Robinson was locked up for non-violent charges.
Until he is found, police are asking neighbors to keep their doors locked and stay inside.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston