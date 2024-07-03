Watch Now
Dickson man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife, dousing her in gasoline and setting home on fire

A middle Tennessee woman is in the hospital after police say her husband stabbed her multiple times and then set their Dickson home on fire.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local police are working together to get more details in the case.

Monday evening firefighters responded to a call at a home on North Charlotte Street, not far from North Main Street. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from inside the home and a woman laying by the back door with a knife still inside her.

According to the TBI, agents later found that 28-year-old Zachary Mowel allegedly attacked his wife, doused her with gasoline, and then set the home on fire. This morning Mowel is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder. He's being held in the Dickson County Jail on $765,000 bond.

As for his wife, we're still working to get an update on her condition.

