DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second year in a row, the Dickson Street Festival returned to downtown Dickson and thousands of people stopped by.

The family-friendly festival featured live music, dozens of vendors and lots of food options.

Bands played throughout the day on 3 different stages.

This year, there were also a kids' zone and cooling stations to help festivalgoers beat the heat.

People that attended said it's an event that helps highlight the growth in their hometown, as well as the growth of many local small businesses.

"Things have gone up and it's expensive right now, but to support the local businesses is a good thing. So, it makes everybody want to come get together, and come out and support, so that's a good thing," said local Dickson resident and festival attendant Sandra Gilbreath.

This year the festival wrapped up with a firework show, and attendees say they hope the event keeps growing every year.