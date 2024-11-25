Did a Tennessee DA go too far in shooting at a murder suspect? We asked a legal expert

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — District Attorneys prosecute alleged criminals. But one DA is now under investigation for shooting at a triple homicide suspect.

The question of whether that was justified will decide whether the DA himself faces criminal charges.

Warren County District Attorney Chris Stanford's actions are currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but he said he did nothing wrong — acting to protect himself and others.

It was last Thursday night as authorities closed in on suspect Caleb Brookins, 28, who shut down much of downtown Smithville in Dekalb County.

That's when a getaway car driven by an accomplice hit an officer.

It turns out DA Stanford — who says he was very invested in the case — was there at the active scene with deputies.

"It's extremely rare to see a DA involved in any apprehension or police work," NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

But Stanford was there in body armor and with his service weapon. While Standford said he was POST-certified and participated in firearms training, the Tennessee Department of Insurance and Commerce confirmed there were no records of him doing so.

Moments after the car hit the office, Stanford pulled his gun and shot three rounds toward the vehicle.

"I fired my service weapon in defense of myself and others at the scene," DA Standford said. "I believe my actions were necessary and justified."

"It's highly unusual," said Leonardo, who adds the TBI will look into the validity of the self-defense claim.

"There could be a reckless endangerment charge, but I have a hard time believing that a DA would engage in any criminal activity."

Stanford was the only person to fire any rounds. Investigators will interview witnesses about what they saw. And there is Ring camera video of the shooting.

Will it confirm the DA's claim of self-defense or that he shot in a reckless manner?

Leonardo said this incident highlights the need for DAs to prosecute and for officers to do the policing.

"A district attorney never needs to be in a situation at a crime scene discharging a weapon. Everyone has a role and people need to stay in their lanes."

Here's a big reason why?

Since Stanford showed up at the scene and fired his weapon, he is now a witness and cannot prosecute the triple murder.

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott will now handle the case.

The TBI is expected to complete its investigation this week.

The findings will then be sent to the District Attorney in in DeKalb County to determine if Standford will face any charges.

