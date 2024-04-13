Watch Now
Did you just win a new home? Check your Home with Heart raffle

Posted at 7:49 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 20:49:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you just win a new home?

I was on-site Friday night inside our Home with Heart location in Smyrna.

Here are the numbers.

ACE HARDWARE GARAGE & GRILL PRIZE
Winning ticket number: #99006884001

HEAD SPRINGS DEPOT FURNISHING PRIZE
Winning ticket number: #99006824001

GRAND PRIZE HOUSE BY WILLOW BRANCH HOMES
Winning ticket number: #99009645002

Even if you didn't these packages, we all won in the end.

We helped those at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.


