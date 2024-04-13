Did you just win a new home? Check your Home with Heart raffle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you just win a new home?
I was on-site Friday night inside our Home with Heart location in Smyrna.
Here are the numbers.
ACE HARDWARE GARAGE & GRILL PRIZE
Winning ticket number: #99006884001
HEAD SPRINGS DEPOT FURNISHING PRIZE
Winning ticket number: #99006824001
GRAND PRIZE HOUSE BY WILLOW BRANCH HOMES
Winning ticket number: #99009645002
Even if you didn't these packages, we all won in the end.
We helped those at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
