Dierks Bentley Receives Honor From Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital
6:30 PM, Mar 15, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A country artist picked up a special honor at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Dierks Bentley was presented with the first ever star on the hospital's newly created Walk of Champions.
Bentley said it's an honor, but he added he's not the one who deserves the star.
“There's so many people that gravitate towards this hospital, and I am personally so honored to have a star,” Bentley said. “Everyone that knows me personally knows that I'm not the star. It's the doctors and the technicians and administration and the nurses. You guys are the stars.”
Bentley has been a longtime supporter of the hospital, and they said he has played a role in its growth.