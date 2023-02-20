Dine Nashville's Restaurant Week celebrates taste of Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of restaurants across Music City are serving up their best for Dine Nashville’s Restaurant Week which runs February 20-26. They’re turning up the volume for brunch, lunch and dinner offering lots of deals and discounts.

The week is all about celebrating Nashville’s food scene which continues expanding year after year. It’s the perfect time to check off some of those restaurants you’ve been wanting to try.

Dine Nashville is a month-long celebration of the Nashville food scene taking place in February 2023. There will be multiple events including collaborative chef experiences, a restaurant week, and more.