Disaster recovery centers re-open Tuesday for those rebuilding following December tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Disaster Recovery Centers re-open on Tuesday in Middle Tennessee for those who need help rebuilding after deadly tornadoes swept through the area on December 9th.

The offices were closed Sunday, December 24th and Monday, December 25th for the holiday.

These centers are where disaster survivors can meet with personnel from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration to find out the next step in the rebuilding process.

The Clarksville shelter at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on Pageant Lane will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday- Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The shelter in Gallatin’s public utilities office on Hancock Street is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday – Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Nashville Public Library's Gallatin Pike location is also open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FEMA says tornado survivors in Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner counties may be eligible for financial assistance for temporary housing, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

After you apply, FEMA may contact you to schedule a home inspection. It is important they can reach you, so be on the lookout for a phone call from a number you may not know. Click hereto apply.