Disaster unemployment assistance available in counties hit by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) are available for people whose employment was impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner County residents are eligible. The disaster period starts on Dec. 10, 2023 and ends on June 15, 2024.
DUA is only available under the following:
- If you have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, and or do not qualify for unemployment benefits
- If you worked, were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin working or self-employment in the disaster area
- The work or self-employment was your primary source of income
- You cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury from the disaster
- You became the breadwinner or support system of a household due to a death of the head of the household
In order to apply, visit the website or call 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. If you file online, make sure to specify that your application is related to the damage caused by the severe storms and tornadoes.
Ben recommends:
“I want to introduce you to our newest Hitmakers Award recipient, Juan Santiago. While he's lived all over, his common thread is serving people. Hospitality is in his blood, and you'll hear why his late Mother played such an influential role in Juan winning this award. Juan will tell you, you don't have to be a celebrity to receive star hospitality treatment in Music City, because Juan makes all his guests VIP."
-Ben Hill