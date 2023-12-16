Disaster unemployment assistance available in counties hit by tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) are available for people whose employment was impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner County residents are eligible. The disaster period starts on Dec. 10, 2023 and ends on June 15, 2024.

DUA is only available under the following:



If you have applied for and used all regular unemployment benefits from any state, and or do not qualify for unemployment benefits If you worked, were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin working or self-employment in the disaster area The work or self-employment was your primary source of income You cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury from the disaster You became the breadwinner or support system of a household due to a death of the head of the household

In order to apply, visit the website or call 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. If you file online, make sure to specify that your application is related to the damage caused by the severe storms and tornadoes.