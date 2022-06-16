Watch
Disconnections for not paying NES bill halted till July 1 amid heat wave

Gibbs, Kelsey
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:35:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service is providing relief to some customers amid the current heat wave.

After urging customers to reduce their energy usage, they've halted disconnections for nonpayment until July 1.

NES will still work to safely restore power to any customer experiencing an outage during this time.

If you're struggling to pay your bill, you're asked to call Customer Relations at 615-736-6900. You can also receive in-person help at the NES lobby at 1214 Church Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

