Discover the arts at Artsville Fest in downtown Clarksville

Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 02, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For five days in Clarksville you can discover the arts across the area!

Artsville takes place across the community and including three locations: Downtown Commons, Strawberry Alley and Public Square.

There's plenty of fun to enjoy from interactions with local artists to the three stages of live entertainment! Updates will be added frequently to the music schedule, so make sure to double check so you don't miss an act!

The fun kicks off on Tuesday, October 3 with a fashion and art show at The Emerald! Tickets are $35 with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show closing off at 10 p.m.

Can't make it out but still want to enjoy the art? Artlink is putting on a virtual art event on Wednesday that offers three workshops: acrylic painting, water coloring, and illustration. You can participate by subscribing to their Patreon.

Walk through Downtown Clarksville on Thursday to enjoy all the beauty and history across the area!

Friday features an Art Gala benefit at Sanctuary on Main with doors opening at 5 p.m. To enter, you just have to make a donation at the entrance!

End Artsville Fest on a high note for the Art Festval on Saturday! There's so much to enjoy no matter your age! From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. across Downtown Commons, Strawberry Alley and Public Square you can enjoy the chalk walk contest, food trucks, vendors and more!

For more details on the festival and how you can get involved, click here.

