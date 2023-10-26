Discover your family history this weekend at the Tennessee State Library and Archives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An annual tradition is coming back to the Tennessee State Library and Archives this weekend!

It's Family History Day this Saturday.

You may know that you have roots in Tennessee from stories passed down from family, but there is so much more that you can learn from the state archive system.

This Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m., conservation staff will be on hand to help you track your family history through records and photographs.

You do have to make a reservation so they have enough room.