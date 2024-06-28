Discovery Center offering Olympic theme Camp Wonder for high school students with disabilities

RUTHERFORD CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Camp Wonder is offering a week-long Olympic-themed camp this year for all Rutherford County high school students with disabilities.

The campers will participate as Olympic athletes with shotput, javelin throwing, and tennis, along with doing Olympic yoga, flag-making, and more activities.

Ending the camp with a wetland walk scavenger hunt, an animal show, and a creek stomp.

This year’s camp will be held from Monday, July 8th to Friday, July 12th at Siegel High School, at 3300 Siegel Rd. in Murfreesboro. The camp runs from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM daily. The camp fee is $50.

For more information about Camp Wonder or to request an application, contact Claire Maxwell at (615) 351-2262 or clairemaxwell@bellsouth.com. Applications can also be requested from Emmie Enochs at the Discovery Center at (615) 890-2300 ext. 240 or eenochs@explorethedc.org.