Disney on Ice returns to Bridgestone Arena this weekend

Disney On Ice is bringing the party to Nashville, and the guest list is jam-packed with audience favorite Disney characters! Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJ’s, remixing Disney tunes into colorful stories at this all-new state-of-the-art ice show.
Get ready to turn up the fun when Disney On Ice visits Bridgestone Arena from September 19-22! Ticket information can be found here.
This production invites guests to belt out Disney’s chart-topping tunes, as their favorite stories are brought to life on and above the ice. Fans are sure to be wowed by the cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.
Audiences will experience a nonstop party that encourages them to journey to unforgettable places, laugh, sing, dance, and make magical memories together.
Through the magic of music, what started as a party transforms into a fantastic adventure!
