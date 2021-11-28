Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dispute between neighbors left one man dead in Westmoreland after an argument ended in gunfire on Saturday.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's office, the shooting took place just after 2 p.m. on Charles Brown Road. Detectives say Brian Cummins entered David McDaniel's property uninvited.

An argument ensued, and eventually led to Cummins being shot by McDaniel.

Police say Cummins was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

David McDaniel was arrested for voluntary manslaughter and taken to Sumner County Jail.

Sumner County Sheriffs Office

Police are still investigating the incident. There are no further details at this time.