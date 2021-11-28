Watch
News

Actions

Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Westmoreland

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 15:43:24-05

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dispute between neighbors left one man dead in Westmoreland after an argument ended in gunfire on Saturday.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's office, the shooting took place just after 2 p.m. on Charles Brown Road. Detectives say Brian Cummins entered David McDaniel's property uninvited.

An argument ensued, and eventually led to Cummins being shot by McDaniel.

Police say Cummins was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

David McDaniel was arrested for voluntary manslaughter and taken to Sumner County Jail.

David McDaniel.png

Police are still investigating the incident. There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap