'Distinguished Gentleman's Ride' in Nashville raising money for prostate cancer research and mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 140 riders participated in an annual motorcycle parade through downtown Nashville on Sunday, raising money for men's mental health and prostate cancer awareness.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Rideattracted attention not just for the impressive lineup of motorcycles but for the dapper and vintage attire worn by the participants.

"The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, since 2012 has raised over $50 million for men's health awareness," said Jamie Dash, a participant in this year's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Nashville.

This marked the third year Dash took part in the ride.

He said the bikers receive a warm welcome riding through town.

"There are lots and lots of looks, reactions, smiles, cheers, claps, everyone loves it," Dash said.

The ride in Nashville is one part of a one day global effort, with more than 125,000 riders participating worldwide.

"This starts in New Zealand, moves across Australia, goes all the way across Europe, and then ends up in the U.S. and South America," said Cheryl Morgan, an organizer for the Nashville Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride.

"Almost everybody here is affected by one of those causes. And so today we ride for men's health," Morgan said.

Morgan has witnessed the Nashville ride grow substantially, from just nine riders in 2013 to more than 140 this year.

The event isn't limited to male participants, women also joined the cause, sporting distinguished vintage attire.

"All of us have men, have fathers, have brothers in our lives that we want to support," Morgan said.

For Abby Waddoups, her professional background strengthened her connection to the cause.

"Well, I used to work at a cancer center, and so I guess it's hard when you know people who have been hit with cancer of any kind," Waddoups said.

Waddoups planned her outfit nearly a year in advance for the special occasion.

"I'm going for the vintage look not just the dapper look when it was popular back in the 20s and 30s for men to wear Jodhpur pants," Waddoups said.

Triumph Motorcycles and the Movember Foundationput on the worldwide event.

Participants in Nashville make a minimum donation of $30 to join the ride.

Since 2013, the Nashville ride alone has raised more than $200,000 for men's health initiatives.

