NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A new initiative that aims to curb distracted driving kicks off this week in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will launch Operation Incognito Tuesday morning. The goal is to reduce distracted driving, serious crashes, and deaths on the road.

“A secondary focus will include saturations of high-risk construction and utility maintenance zones to increase awareness. Drivers are encouraged to protect roadway workers by staying focused and alert at all times,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho.

The campaign will also emphasize the state’s “move over law.”

A number of local agencies will also take part, so buckle up and put your phone down.