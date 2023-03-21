District Attorney General Kim Helper has died, the Williamson County Republican Party announced on Tuesday.

The Honorable Kim Helper was the District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District in Tennessee.

She was appointed to the position in April 2008 and elected to the position in August 2008 and 2014.

The Williamson County Republican Party issued the following statement:

We regret to inform you of the sorrowful news of the loss of the Honorable Kim R. Helper, who passed away yesterday.

The late Ms. Helper was esteemed in her community and was an active member of various organizations such as St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Lodge #41 of the Fraternal Order of Police, Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Board, Williamson County Republican Career Women, Leadership Franklin Alumni Association, Tennessee Bar Association Leadership Law Alumni, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.