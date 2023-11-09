District Attorney Glenn Funk speaks out on Covenant journal leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Will the culprit who leaked pages from the Covenant shooter's journal be caught?

There are indications investigators are closing in and, once identified, that person could face criminal charges.

For the first time, we hear from District Attorney Glenn Funk who says he's closely following the case.

District Attorney Funk has purposely kept silent since this story broke to allow first for a full investigation. But, he does want to make it clear he is involved and closely watching and will consider the possibility of charges.

In a statement he said: I have been in contact with Chief Drake several times this week.

We will wait until the investigation is complete before making any decision on whether criminal charges will be filed.

In the most recent development, seven Metro police officers were just placed on administrative assignment...to quote: "protect the integrity of the investigation."

They are not said to be suspects, but, figure to be questioned.

Is it possible one of them could face prosecution?

General Funk said: At this point, nothing has been taken to the Grand Jury on this case.

Brent Leatherwood -- a Covenant parent -- certainly expects charges for whoever was responsible for the leak.

"Metro has assured me this is a felony," he said. "That the person who did this will be brought to justice and be arrested that that has to happen."

But will it?

The leak certainly is a violation of police policy.

The Department Manual states photos shall not be retained on any device, whether personally or departmentally owned past the end of their tour of duty.

And, once uploaded or transferred, users shall not maintain evidentiary photos on their smartphone.

But is what happened criminal?

"There's not a gag order prohibiting the leaking of information," said NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

But the unauthorized release of the journal pages could still quality as misconduct by a public official.

And there's this: The talk show host who revealed the journal pages claims there was no exhanged of money.

But, if somehow it's found the pages were sold that almost certainly will be a felony

Much to come.

Metro Police have given no timetable on when the internal investigation might be completed.