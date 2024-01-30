Division Street in The Gulch down to one lane due to road collapse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lane of traffic has collapsed on Division Street in The Gulch due to ongoing construction.
The roadway is now down to one lane and drivers are asked to avoid the area near 915 Division Street.
We will update as more information comes in.
