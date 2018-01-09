Dixie Stampede To Change Name

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - A big change was made to the name of Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. For the 2018 season, the show will be known as Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

According to a press release from World Choice Investments, LLC, who operates the show, renaming the attraction will push it and others into the future.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Dolly said. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

World Choice officials said the decision was made as part of expansion plans for several dinner shows as well as an effort "to stay relevant in today’s changing world."