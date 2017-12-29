DNA Links Man To Break-In At Nashville Pub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - DNA has linked a suspect to a break-in at a popular pub in Davidson County three months after the incident.

The burglary happened on September 1 at the Corner Pub on 51st Avenue North in the Nations area of Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said the suspect put a sock over his arm and used a rock to break out a window and crawl into the restaurant -- that part was caught on surveillance camera.

Once inside, it’s believed he broke the surveillance and walked out with 8 big screen TVs.

However, he cut himself in the process and left blood behind at the scene.

DNA results just came back Thursday and tied David Paul Chamberlain to the crime. He was later booked into jail on the burglary charge.