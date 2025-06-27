Do you like free flowers? This initiative in Berry Hill has become quite popular

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local event and floral business in Berry Hill is giving back to the community by offering free flowers from leftover event arrangements.

Jim Knestrick, owner of Knestrick by Design, specializes in weddings and larger events rather than individual arrangements.

"We are an event and floral business," Knestrick said.

Unlike neighborhood florists, where small arrangements might cost $10-15, Knestrick's business focuses exclusively on special events.

"When we get an event, we spend the entire process about that event," Knestrick said.

After events like weddings, Knestrick found himself with coolers full of leftover flowers. Rather than disposing of them, he decided to offer them to the community at no cost. They also bring them to nursing homes.

"We're always left with all these flowers in our cooler, and we decided one day, why don't we offer them back into the community?" Knestrick said.

The free flower giveaways have gained popularity, with regular visitors now coming prepared.

"Especially the repeat people – they're starting to bring buckets," Knestrick said while chuckling.

The business holds these giveaways whenever they have leftover flowers from events, and customers are encouraged to take as many as they want.

"That's the joy of it – is to see how excited people are when they're coming in," he said. "And they ask, 'Well, can we take this flower?' I say, 'Sure, take a bunch full. Don't just take one, take as many as you want,' and they just get so excited about it."

For Knestrick, the initiative serves dual purposes – community service and ensuring his business maintains fresh inventory.

"For me, it's really important to give back to the community, and it's also important for the next bride to feel like they're getting fresh flowers," Knestrick said.

When asked how long he plans to continue the free flower program, Knestrick was clear about his commitment: "We're in it for the long haul."

