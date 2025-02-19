Doctor shares tips for staying safe in cold weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week's snow will also be accompanied by freezing temperatures expected to linger for a couple of days. It’s the kind of weather that can be downright dangerous if proper precautions aren’t taken.

The message from Metro Health Department Civil Service Medical Examiner Kenton Dodd is the same one we hear when temperatures drop: stay home. This is the best way to avoid accidents or getting sick. However, if you have to go to work or want to enjoy the snow outside, there are ways to protect yourself.

Dodd, who helps first responders stay safe during these cold temperatures, shared some tips with NewsChannel 5.

Wearing layers is important, and you should limit your exposure outside—especially for young children and older adults. If you’re shoveling snow, be cautious and avoid overexerting yourself. Take breaks, and avoid alcohol during these temperatures, as it can cause the body to lose heat more rapidly. Dodd emphasizes the importance of paying attention to how you’re feeling.

“They may not be aware of it until later when their hands are hurting or their feet are hurting,” said Dodd. “So you have to limit their time. Watch them closely if you start seeing a color change. That's the first thing that happens when our extremities get really cold: color change. Even in darker-skinned people, you can see color change.”

Other signs to look for include shivering and fatigue.

“You can get sleepy. You may feel like lying down. But no, please don't lie down. You feel like you just want to slow down. Your body doesn't feel good. No, we need to get you in, get you warmed up, get you to a warming shelter,” Dodd added.

The agency advises taking the person's temperature if you notice any of these symptoms. A temperature below 95 degrees indicates an emergency like hypothermia, requiring immediate medical attention.

Instead, they say the best way to combat extreme cold is to warm up gradually. Don’t go from one extreme to the other. Wrapping yourself in a warm blanket is a good way to regain heat.

